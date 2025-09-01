Sunderland have confirmed the second transfer of deadline day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have sanctioned the loan departure of Jenson Seelt, with the defender joining Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Seelt has made an excellent return from a long-term injury at the start of the campaign, but Sunderland’s continued incoming recruitment has meant that his chances of regular football this season are limited. Though not yet officially confirmed, Sunderland have made a deadline-day move to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig, with confirmation expected in the coming hours. That further reduces Seelt’s potential game time this season, as does the return of Luke O’Nien from injury after the current international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakman said the chance for Seelt to feature regularly in top-level European football was too good to turn down.

“First and foremost, we were delighted to see Jenson return to action this summer,” Speakman said.

“Throughout pre-season and the start of the Premier League campaign, he’s looked really good, but we believe this season he needs to play more minutes than we can guarantee at this moment in time. The opportunity to play in the Bundesliga is the perfect platform for him to feature regularly at a high level and gain the experience he needs at this stage of his development.”

The other deals likely to progress on deadline day

Seelt is the second confirmed Sunderland transfer of deadline day, after Alan Browne joined Middlesbrough. Though the window shut at 7pm, a number of deals had been confirmed before then and are set to be announced in the coming hours. As well as Geertruida’s arrival, Sunderland are also expected to confirm the signing of Brian Brobbey from Ajax. They were also racing to sign Bertrand Traore from Ajax, with the possibility of using the deal sheet to get an extra two hours to work on the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of further outgoings are also expected. Patrick Roberts is expected to join Birmingham City, while Niall Huggins is close to a loan move to Wycombe Wanderers. Nazariy Rusyn is expected to join Arka Gdynia on loan and a number of other departures are expected.

Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season, while there could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde if the right loan move emerges. Talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic could also yet leave on loan, though a move for the former to join Angers on loan has stalled due to the club's financial restrictions.

Your next Sunderland read: Follow all the deadline day drama in our dedicated live blog