Sunderland transfer news: This is why Sheffield United feel they have the edge in Dion Sanderson battle

The 22-year-old was full of praise for the club during his previous spell on Wearside which could hand Sunderland an advantage if they were to firm up any interest.

However, Sheffield United will feel they have the edge, according to Yorkshire Live, for the Wolves defender.

Sheffield United were said to be interested in the defender earlier this year, yet he had already agreed to join QPR in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dion Sanderson. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

Yorkshire Live report: “The Black Cats will be looking to use his connection with the club to convince him to make the move to the North East once again after he became a real fans' favourite.

"However, United have developed a relationship with Wolves that they are hoping to lean on if it comes down to Bruno Lage's choice where he goes.

“Wolves have United to thank for developing their promising young player Morgan Gibbs-White. He has spent time in the England training camp ahead of their upcoming Nations League matches and has been linked with £20m+ offers from Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Southampton.”

Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2021/22 season while on loan from Wolves, before his season was cut short by a back injury.

The central defender signed a long-term contract at Molineux, which will run until 2025, last summer, before being loaned out to Birmingham and QPR during the 2021/22 campaign.

Sanderson has fond memories of Wearside, though, as he explained after being named Sunderland supporters’ young player of the year following the 2020/21 campaign.

“My time here at Sunderland has been class,” said Sanderson after collecting the award.

"When I came here, all I wanted to do was just as much as I could to help the boys.

I had to work hard to get in the team to begin with – I was in and out of the squad at the start, but since the head coach came in, he gave me a chance and everything I feel has gone well.