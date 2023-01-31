Anderson has become Sunderland’s fourth signing of the January window and their first on deadline day, signing a three-and-a-half year deal to complete a permanent switch from Everton.

The Black Cats have agreed a similarly-structured deal to many of their additions over the last eighteen months, with a modest initial fee (undisclosed) that will grow over time if player and club thrive.

Mowbray says that Anderson will add depth on the left side of Sunderland’s defence and has said that he expects 21-year-old to be a player who develops into a regular over time.

Joe Anderson has joined Sunderland on a long-term deal

Anderson arrives having being captain of the Everton U21s, and his new head coach says he is a talented ball-playing defender whose physically will need work in the weeks and months ahead.

"Joe fits the profile of player we want to keep adding to the club and we look forward to supporting his development in a senior environment,” Mowbray said.

“The talent and potential is there and although he may need time to develop physically in the next weeks and months, he will add immediate competition and depth to our squad.

“A left-footed, left-sided central defender, which is a rarity, he can distribute the ball well from the back and connect defence with midfield – he is going to be a real long-term asset for the club.”

The club hold the option of triggering an extra season in Anderson’s deal.