As head coach Mowbray isn’t involved in daily conversations with the Black Cats’ recruitment team, yet his input will increase in the coming weeks.

“We have had conversations and know what areas we would like to strengthen,” said Mowbray ahead of his side’s 2-1 win at Birmingham.

“At this moment I haven’t seen the list that the recruitment department are putting together. I don’t know the levels of financial support there will be to sign the players in the positions that we want to sign. I’m sure them moments are coming.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has been discussing where the club need to stregthen in the January transfer window. Picture by FRANK REID

“We have had one meeting and have identified where we feel we need to strengthen the team positionally.”

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has said while the club want to keep their best assets, they also have to plan for all eventualities.

When asked about the club’s model and potentially having to sell some key players, Mowbray replied: “I think it’s every club’s model isn’t it.

“Apart from Manchester City and probably Newcastle these days, everybody is for sale aren’t they?

“I was a big advocate at my previous club of selling assets and reinvesting back into the team to make the team better. No team stays together for five, six, seven years these days.

“I think as you come down the pyramid it’s a similar sort of thing. You should never be afraid to sell footballers because there is always another hero around the corner.

“You sell a hero and buy a new one and the fans love him more than ever.

“I went to the fans open day and people were talking to me about (Josh) Maja and I was thinking, hang on a minute, Maja. What about Ross Stewart?

“If you sell one hero who did really well and scored loads of goals it doesn’t matter because there is another one around the corner and that is what football is. But I understand the concept of it.