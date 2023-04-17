Sunderland transfer news: What Tony Mowbray expects to happen with Amad and Manchester United this summer
Though Tony Mowbray knows Amad is almost certainly destined for top-level football next season, his stunning winner against Birmingham City has left him like many supporters dreaming of a reunion next season.
Amad's strike was his 12th of what has been an outstanding season, and his second winner against Birmingham City.
Mowbray had said earlier this week that he expects Amad to be in the Premier League next season, whether it be at Old Trafford or elsewhere, and though the odds remain slim the Black Cats are not yet certain to be a second-tier side themselves.
The 20-year-old will have a key role to play as Mowbray's side look to keep their good form going against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.
"Amad loves football, he wants to play," Mowbray said.
"If Manchester United sell him, they're going to want to recoup the money they spent. In my mind, the reality is he won't be coming here, unless they decide he is going to be a hell of a player and needs another season on loan and loves it here. That would be ideal!
"It's pretty unlikely, I suggest, but if they feel he genuinely could play in their team down the line they'll want to keep him on board. "I would suggest they'll try another level, though. You'd think he'd go to the Premier League, or maybe Serie A.
"My gut feeling with Amad is that if he doesn't sign with Man Utd then he goes for big, big money to a top Spanish team - but let's hope he's banging in goals for us next year. If we did sneak [promotion], then there's obviously a much better chance."
Amad is expected to be handed an opportunity to impress at Manchester United through pre-season, before a decision on his short and longer-term future is made. He has significant competition at Old Trafford, but Mowbray has pointed to the example of Harvey Elliot as a sign of how players can step up to the top level after a successful Championship loan.
Elliot made 43 appearances for Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers side in the 2020/21 campaign, and has been a fixture of the Liverpool squad ever since.
The Sunderland head coach says he has everything it takes to go and be a top-level player in the future, so long as he maintains the motivation and work ethic that has been the bedrock of his campaign so far.
"I think it comes down his to inert love of the game, he constantly needs to be challenged," Mowbray said.
"He's an amazing footballer, and the only thing that would stop him reaching the top would be himself. He's got to have that love of the game that never stops, keep wanting to get better and grow.
"Why can't he play for Man Utd? A player who doesn't give the ball away, can play in tight spaces, can score goals.. and yet he's got competition, hasn't he? Time will tell, it will be interesting to watch his career develop."