Amad's strike was his 12th of what has been an outstanding season, and his second winner against Birmingham City.

Mowbray had said earlier this week that he expects Amad to be in the Premier League next season, whether it be at Old Trafford or elsewhere, and though the odds remain slim the Black Cats are not yet certain to be a second-tier side themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old will have a key role to play as Mowbray's side look to keep their good form going against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Amad now has twelve goals for the season

"Amad loves football, he wants to play," Mowbray said.

"If Manchester United sell him, they're going to want to recoup the money they spent. In my mind, the reality is he won't be coming here, unless they decide he is going to be a hell of a player and needs another season on loan and loves it here. That would be ideal!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's pretty unlikely, I suggest, but if they feel he genuinely could play in their team down the line they'll want to keep him on board. "I would suggest they'll try another level, though. You'd think he'd go to the Premier League, or maybe Serie A.

"My gut feeling with Amad is that if he doesn't sign with Man Utd then he goes for big, big money to a top Spanish team - but let's hope he's banging in goals for us next year. If we did sneak [promotion], then there's obviously a much better chance."

Amad is expected to be handed an opportunity to impress at Manchester United through pre-season, before a decision on his short and longer-term future is made. He has significant competition at Old Trafford, but Mowbray has pointed to the example of Harvey Elliot as a sign of how players can step up to the top level after a successful Championship loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot made 43 appearances for Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers side in the 2020/21 campaign, and has been a fixture of the Liverpool squad ever since.

The Sunderland head coach says he has everything it takes to go and be a top-level player in the future, so long as he maintains the motivation and work ethic that has been the bedrock of his campaign so far.

"I think it comes down his to inert love of the game, he constantly needs to be challenged," Mowbray said.

"He's an amazing footballer, and the only thing that would stop him reaching the top would be himself. He's got to have that love of the game that never stops, keep wanting to get better and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad