Sunderland transfer rumours: Competition for French forward following Edouard Michut report

Sunderland are one of several clubs who have been credited with interest in Villarreal forward Haissem Hassan.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT- 1 min read

The 21-year-old Frenchman has predominantly played for the Spanish side’s B team after arriving from French club Chateauroux in 2020.

Hassan has made one senior appearance for Villarreal, while he played 38 times while on loan at Spanish second-tier side CD Mirandes last season.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, second-tier side Bordeaux have already made a transfer offer for the player, while Ligue 1 outfit Lens inquired about him last summer.

The report goes on to say Spanish clubs Real Valladolid, Eibar and Alaves have expressed an interest in Hassan, along with Udinese, Anderlecht, Brentford and Sunderland.

Hassan has made 26 appearances for Villarreal B in LaLiga 2 this season, operating as a right winger.

Sunderland already have several French players in their squad, including Isaac Lihadji, Edouard Michut, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah.

Michut joined the club on loan from PSG in the summer, which included an option for Sunderland to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Michut’s deal includes a ‘€2.5million buy option included,’ which will increase to up to €5million if Sunderland will go up to Premier League.’

Romano also claimed Fulham are one of multiple clubs who are tracking Michut ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Michut, 20, has made 17 Championship appearances for Sunderland this season and scored his first goal for the club during a 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United before the international break.

