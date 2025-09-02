Sunderland's stunning net transfer spend compared to their Premier League rivals

Sunderland experienced a successful end to what has been a remarkable summer transfer window with a whole host of eye-catching new signings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has been a summer transfer window for the ages for Sunderland as the Stadium of Light hierarchy have thrown their support behind Regis Le Bris in the aftermath of their successful push for promotion into the Premier League.

The summer transfer window activity swung into action as soon as the final whistle was blown on last season’s Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United as the Wembley win confirmed a permanent option in Enzo Le Fee’s loan deal was triggered. That signalled the start of one of the most ambitious transfer windows ever witnessed on Wearside as the likes of Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper Robin Roefs and former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka were all added to the Black Cats squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer activity continued right up until Monday’s 7pm deadline as a frantic summer came to a similarly hectic end with the last-minute signings of Ajax duo Brian Brobbey and Bertrand Traore and the loan addition of RB Leipzig’s versatile defender Lutshareel Geertruida.

There have been outgoings too and the double departure of England Under-21 midfielder Jobe Bellingham and Academy of Light product Tommy Watson to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton seem a long time ago now. There were further departures on deadline day as Niall Huggins and Alan Browne headed out on loan and winger Patrick Roberts completed a move to Championship promotion hopefuls Birmingham City.

Sunderland have unquestionably been one of the most ambitious clubs across a transfer window that has produced a record spend across the Premier League with the British transfer record broken by Alexander Isak’s move from Newcastle United to Liverpool and the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all spending big in their pursuit of success this season.

But how does Sunderland’s net spend compare to their Premier League rivals as Regis Le Bris’ side look to build on what has been a promising return to the top flight?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does Sunderland’s net spend compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

SPOT ON: Viktor Gyokeres makes it 5-0 (Image: John Walton/PA Wire)

Arsenal €283.20m loss Liverpool €264.18m loss Manchester United €176.50m Tottenham Hotspur €169.10m loss Sunderland €136.50m loss Everton €125.75m loss Manchester City €117.40m loss Newcastle United €113.85m loss Nottingham Forest €112.50m loss Leeds United €105.70m loss Burnley €93.65m loss West Ham United €77.30m loss Fulham €23.50m loss Wolverhampton Wanderers €2.50m loss Chelsea €4.09m profit Crystal Palace €17.70m profit Aston Villa €25.15m profit Brentford €56.60m profit Brighton and Hove Albion €73.01m profit AFC Bournemouth €100.31m profit

*Figures provided by TransferMarkt

Your next Sunderland read: Transfer news: Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Alan Browne joins Middlesbrough on loan