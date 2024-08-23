Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland transfer target has signed a three-year deal with a League One club this summer...

Former Sunderland transfer target Oliver Norwood has sealed a deal with League One club Stockport County.

Sheffield United released the 33-year-old Northern Ireland man following the club’s relegation from the Premier League with several outlets linking the midfielder with a move to Sunderland.

At the time, Sunderland needed midfield experience and options after the departure of Norwood’s international teammate Corry Evans, also 33, from the Stadium of Light following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign. However, the Black Cats have since signed former Preston North End man Alan Browne, which likely ended any interest in Norwood.

Championship rivals West Brom, Watford and Hull City were all also reportedly keen on Norwood with talk also suggesting MLS clubs were keen. Norwood, though, has now signed a three-year deal with Stockport County.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor said: “Ollie is an opportunistic signing, but what a signing it is! He came in as a mutual ‘you help us and we’ll help you out’ for the Blackburn friendly, but it’s fair to say that I think both parties have made a big impact on each other and Ollie was really forward in wanting this to happen.

“I think it’s huge testament to the set-up, infrastructure and environment that has been established by Simon and ultimately Mark, that a player who made nearly 30 appearances in the Premier League last season has come into our Club and been impressed enough to want to walk away from other offers to sign here.

“It’s also testament to Ollie as a character and a professional. His quality is obvious, but the meticulous preparation and routine that he has as an established top-level player is there for all to see, and can only be a shining example to all players whether young or old.

“He’ll be a brilliant addition to the group and will further improve the quality we have on the pitch in evolving our philosophy. He’s thrown himself into everything since he’s been in with us, whether that’s been training when we’ve been in on Sundays, doing extras to improve his fitness, or offering advice and passing on his knowledge to the squad. Now that he’s a permanent fixture, I only expect this to have even more significance.”