Sunderland transfers and Josh Maja contract latest: Jack Ross provides key pre-Luton updates

With transfer activity hotting-up, it was perhaps no surprise that the Sunderland chief fielded several questions on potential transfer activity ahead of the visit of the Hatters. But there were plenty of other key updates from Ross, too, ahead of what is a crucial game at the top of the third tier. Scroll down and click through the pages for the key talking points from Ross' press conference:

1. On new signing Jimmy Dunne... "The addition of Jimmy will help us. He has enjoyed successful loan spells to date and that will help us for the remainder of the season."

2. What's the latest on the striker search? "In terms of the identification of areas of the park we need to strengthen in, defensively was one and in the attacking areas was the other. I do feel that for the rest of the season we need another striker."

3. Ross responded to questions on Will Grigg "You won't be surprised to hear that I won't comment on any particular player. But the identification of players has happened long before now and it's now just how that unfolds."

4. On Josh Maja's future "It would be remiss of me to deny the possibility of any scenario because you just don't know what might unfold over the next few weeks."

