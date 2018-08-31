Sunderland transfers: Nine deadline day deals that could go through today

Incomings and outgoings are still very much on the agenda at Sunderland.

The Black Cats have until 5pm today to seal deals - with Jack Ross still targetting a new addition.

Sunderland will be able to sign loan agreements and free agents up until this deadline meaning that Ross has some real scope to bring in new faces.

There could also be some departures from the Stadium of Light, with the futures of several players still up in the air.

But who could be on the move before the transfer window closes?

Click the link above and flick through our gallery to see nine Sunderland deals which could be finalised before the deadline passes.