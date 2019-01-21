Sunderland want THREE new faces plus Wembley dreams: Jack Ross provides pre-Manchester City updates

The Black Cats are now just two games away from Wembley and, while a trip to the national stadium is an appealing prospect, Jack Ross knows his side will have to navigate a 'difficult' task against the Citizens' under-21 side tomorrow evening. As well as previewing the quarter-final clash, Ross spoke out on Will Grigg and the club's transfer plans with the window set to shut in ten days' time. Scroll down and click through the pages for the key talking points from Sunderland's press conference:

1. Ross on the Scunthorpe defeat "Saturday was the sorest one to take because of the performance level. We didn't play well. I am seeking perfection here, but we are not there yet."

2. What is Ross expecting from Manchester City? "They are different games to prepare for. There is a little bit more consistency in terms of how these U21 teams play, they are being taught in a way to play week in, week out."

3. Ross on 'fixture-gate' "Once we had managed to beat Newcastle, we knew we would have a midweek game. There was a lot of debate around but I wasn't too aware of that. It was always scheduled for midweek."

4. The Sunderland boss addresses Wembley being two games away "We have taken this competition seriously from the start and we have managed to strike a balance with treating it properly and getting players game time. My message has been consistent."

