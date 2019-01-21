Sunderland want THREE new faces plus Wembley dreams: Jack Ross provides pre-Manchester City updates
Jack Ross faced the press ahead of Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy clash with Manchester City - and there was no shortage of key updates.
The Black Cats are now just two games away from Wembley and, while a trip to the national stadium is an appealing prospect, Jack Ross knows his side will have to navigate a 'difficult' task against the Citizens' under-21 side tomorrow evening. As well as previewing the quarter-final clash, Ross spoke out on Will Grigg and the club's transfer plans with the window set to shut in ten days' time. Scroll down and click through the pages for the key talking points from Sunderland's press conference:
1. Ross on the Scunthorpe defeat
"Saturday was the sorest one to take because of the performance level. We didn't play well. I am seeking perfection here, but we are not there yet."