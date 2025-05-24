Sunderland win promotion!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season after substitute Tommy Watson scored in the fifth minute of added time to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Watson had only been on the pitch since the 73rd minute when he was given room just outside the box to advance on goal and send a beautifully-placed finish into the bottom corner to secure the Black Cats a return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades had looked set to seal themselves an immediate promotion following their relegation last season, Tyreece Campbell’s goal midway through the first half handing Chris Wilder’s side a lead they held until the final 15 minutes.

Eliezer Mayenda then scored with a stunning drive to level for Regis Le Bris’ side before Watson produced a moment that will live long in Wearside folklore.