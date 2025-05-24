Tommy Watson the hero as Sunderland beat Sheffield United to earn Premier League promotion

Richard Mennear
By Richard Mennear

North Sports Editor at the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and the Burnley Express

Published 24th May 2025, 17:19 BST

Sunderland win promotion!

Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season after substitute Tommy Watson scored in the fifth minute of added time to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Watson had only been on the pitch since the 73rd minute when he was given room just outside the box to advance on goal and send a beautifully-placed finish into the bottom corner to secure the Black Cats a return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

The Blades had looked set to seal themselves an immediate promotion following their relegation last season, Tyreece Campbell’s goal midway through the first half handing Chris Wilder’s side a lead they held until the final 15 minutes.

Eliezer Mayenda then scored with a stunning drive to level for Regis Le Bris’ side before Watson produced a moment that will live long in Wearside folklore.

