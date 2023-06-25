Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku close to completing European transfer move - reports

Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku has been linked with a move to a European club, according to reports.

The German winger was on loan at Swiss side St Gallen but made just eight league appearances after departing Sunderland in January. However, Croatian outlet dalmatinskiportal.hr now claims Dajaku is close to completing a move to Hajduk Split.

The 22-year-old signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2021 on an initial season-long loan, when the club were still in League One and scored his first goal for Sunderland against Cheltenham Town in the September of 2021-22 season.

Following the loan and the Black Cats' promotion to the Championship, Dajaku moved to Sunderland on a permanent basis having previously been at Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Union Berlin.

The youth international scored four goals in 22 appearances during Sunderland's last season in League One under Lee Johnson and then Alex Neil but made just 10 appearances in the Championship following the club's promotion, which lead to the loan move to St Gallen.

Swiss football expert Oliver Zesiger recently told The Echo that while Dajaku's loan at St Gallen "started out strong" the attacker "then slowly faded into obscurity" meaning his loan “can only be described as a disappointment.”

Back in May, The Echo put the question of Dajaku's future to Sunderland fans in our end-of-season survey, which over 1,000 supporters participated in.