Sunderland eye £2.5m-rated Finland star Matias Siltanen as Kristjaan Speakman targets next gem

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are reportedly keeping tabs on highly rated Finnish midfielder Matias Siltanen, according to a report from ontheminute.com.

The 18-year-old, who currently plays for Swedish outfit Djurgarden, has emerged as one of Scandinavia’s most exciting young players and is drawing interest from across the continent following a string of impressive performances this season. Ontheminute claims the Black Cats, under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, have now entered the fray, joining a growing list of admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous reports from German outlet RTL have credited Leicester City, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Rennes, PAOK and two unnamed Bundesliga sides with interest in the midfielder, who made his senior debut at just 15 while at Finnish club KuPS.

Siltanen played a key role in KuPS winning both the league and Finnish Cup before making a €1million move to Sweden earlier this year. Since arriving at Djurgarden, he’s featured regularly in the starting XI and has quickly established himself as a crucial player.

Named by The Guardian as one of the top 60 footballers globally born in 2007, Siltanen is under contract at Djurgarden until 2028, with the Swedish side valuing him at around €3million (approximately £2.5million).

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says a loan move is "an option" as the Black Cats continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insists he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire senior 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury. While Sunderland are expected to bring in top-level defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes, Seelt has quietly impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality after a long spell on the sidelines, though the Black Cats did lose 3-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts, the Dutch centre-back opened up about the possibility of a loan exit – but was quick to stress that his sole focus is on playing football regularly and proving his fitness after a year of uncertainty.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seelt’s attitude and professionalism throughout pre-season have been quietly noted inside the club, and he admits he’s simply enjoying being back on the pitch – regardless of what comes next. “I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” he added.

Seelt continued: “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Sunderland continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night, before rounding off their summer schedule with games against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Augsburg. The Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on Friday 16 August, when West Ham United visit Wearside.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty