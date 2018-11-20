Sunderland youngsters star for England youth teams against Germany and Belgium

It's been a memorable few months for English football.

The Three Lions reached their first World Cup semi-final for 52 years and have qualified for the last four of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

And the success doesn't end there, with England's youth teams also performing well - and two of Sunderland's youngsters are at the heart of it.

Elliot Embleton, 19, played 63 minutes as England Under-20s recorded a 2-0 win over Germany at Colchester United's Colchester Community Stadium.

The midfielder is currently on loan at League Two side Grimsby Town, where he has scored two goals in 10 appearances this campaign.

Embleton was replaced by goalscorer Lukas Nmecha on 63 minutes, who netted England's second goal after Arsenal's Joe Willock had broken the deadlock.

Elsewhere, England Under-18s, featuring Sunderland's Bali Mumba, defeated Belgium Under-18s at the Pinatar Arena in Spain, with Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal), Faustino Anjorin (Chelsea) and Arvin Appiah (Nottingham Forest) scoring the goals.