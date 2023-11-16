Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobe Bellingham has been withdrawn from England's under-19s squad.

The 18-year-old moved to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City over the summer window as brother Jude Bellingham completed a sensational switch from Dortmund to Real Madrid for a whopping €103 million.

Jobe has enjoyed a good start to the 2023-24 season and is now a regular in midfield under head coach Tony Mowbray and has also been deployed as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

The former Birmingham City man has played 16 times for Sunderland so far in the Championship, netting three goals and earning another call-up to England's under-19 set-up in the process.

Sunderland goalkeeper Matthew Young was also called up to the squad for the games against Romania, Japan and Mexico.

However, it has been announced that Jobe has withdrawn from Simon Rusk's squad for the trio of fixtures.