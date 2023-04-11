The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Manchester United, has scored 11 goals in 32 league appearances for the Black Cats this campaign.

Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney, 20, and Bristol City’s Alex Scott, 19, have also been nominated for the award, with the winner set to be announced on Sunday April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry and Middlesbrough strikers Viktor Gyokeres and Chuba Akpom have both been shortlisted for the Championship Player of the Season Award, along with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland.

The Championship Manager of the Season Award will be won by either Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, Boro head coach Michael Carrick or Coventry’s Mark Robins,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad