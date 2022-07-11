Callum Doyle will return to the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the Championship season after completing a loan move to Coventry City.

Doyle made 44 appearances on Wearside last season in what was a hugely successful first step into senior football, but he did see his playing time reduce after the arrival of Alex Neil.

The centre back has now completed his second loan from Manchester City and looks set for a key role under Mark Robins, who had been looking for a left-sided defender after missing out on Jake Clarke-Salter, who joined QPR after his Chelsea departure.

Callum Doyle has joined Coventry City on loan

After coming off the bench during Sunderland’s promotion at Wembley, Doyle then went to play a key role in England’s U19 Euro Championship success, scoring against Israel in the final.“We are delighted to welcome Callum to Coventry City,” Robins said.

“He is a really good player with a lot of potential, who we know a lot about, and we’re all looking forward to working with him.

“Callum is a regular in the England set-up and was a key player in helping the U19s win the Euros. He enjoyed a successful first season with Sunderland, helping them win promotion and, as I say, we are very happy to be able to welcome him to the club.

“I’d also like to thank everyone at Manchester City for their cooperation in Callum joining us this season.”

Doyle said Coventry’s passing style would be perfect for his game as he takes the next step in his career.

"The playing style here suits me,” he said.

"The way that I bring the ball out and the way that I link-up with players, it suits me down to a tee. I'm buzzing to finally get the deal over the line."

The centre-back last week sent a message to Sunderland fans on social media, posting: “As I return to my parent club Manchester City I would like to thank everyone at Sunderland AFC for the fantastic opportunities given to me.

"I enjoyed a brilliant season and worked alongside an amazing squad who taught me so much, not forgetting the wonderful fans who supported me.”