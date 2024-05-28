Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship news: Middlesbrough have signed a former Leeds United defender on a two-year deal.

Sunderland’s Championship and North East rivals Middlesbrough have made a key signing, with the permanent arrival of Luke Ayling from Leeds.

The right-back has agreed a two-year contract at the Riverside and it follows a successful loan spell on Teesside this season. His permanent arrival was confirmed a day after Leeds United’s play-off final defeat to Southampton in the Championship final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick said: “We’re delighted that Luke is staying with us. After coming in on loan in January, he settled in very quickly and made a big impact, bringing his character and personality to the group. He knows what it takes to be a success in this league.

“The club has got under his skin and the supporters have really taken to him as well, so it’s great to have him on board permanently.”

The 32-year-old joined Boro on loan in January. A club statement read: “He made a total of 19 appearances and registered 8 assists as the Teessiders ended the campaign as one of the Sky Bet Championship’s form teams. He joins upon the expiry of his contract at Leeds, where he was a promotion winner and made over 250 appearances.”