Sunderland are still well positioned to challenge for promotion into the Premier League despite suffering a late defeat at Championship leaders Leeds United on Monday night.

The Black Cats looked to be on their way to a win that would have narrowed the gap to the automatic promotion places when Wilson Isidor fired them in front during the first-half at Elland Road. However, two goals in the final quarter of an hour from Whites substitute Pascal Struijk ensured it was Daniel Farke’s men that boosted their promotion bid and returned to the top of the Championship table.

For Sunderland, a home clash with struggling Hull City is next on the agenda as Regis Le Bris’ side look to return to winning ways and preserve their unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light. Their home form has laid the foundations for what they hope will be a successful promotion push - but how well placed are the Black Cats to claim a place in the Premier League via the play-offs and how does their league position and points tally compare to previous play-off winners?

How many points have the Championship play-off winners claimed over the last ten seasons?

2023/24 play-off winners: Southampton

The Saints battled their way past West Bromwich Albion in the play-off semi-finals before a goal from former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong was enough to claim a Premier League place with a Wembley win against Leeds United Final league position: 4th Final league points: 87

2022/23 play-off winners: Luton Town

Luton Town defied the odds to land a place in the play-offs and after overturning a first leg deficit in their play-off semi-final against Sunderland, the Hatters came through a penalty shoot-out to see off Coventry City in the final and end their long absence from English football’s top flight Final league position: 3rd Final league points: 80

2021/22 play-off winners: Nottingham Forest

Forest ended the season eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places - but after they saw off Sheffield United in a dramatic play-off semi-final, the two-time European Cup winners edged out Huddersfield Town in the final to land a return to the Premier League Final league position: 4th Final league points: 80

2020/21 play-off winners: Brentford

After missing out on automatic promotion, Brentford secured a place in the Premier League for the first time after Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes both scored in the first-half of a play-off final win against Swansea City Final league position: 3rd Final league points: 87

2019/20 play-off winners: Fulham

Scott Parker led Fulham back into the top flight in a dramatic play-off final that was played in front of empty stands at Wembley as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to force supporters to watch on from afar. A Joe Bryan brace was enough to land the Cottagers a place in the Premier League Final league position: 4th Final league points: 81

2018/19 play-off winners: Aston Villa

Villa ended the regular season sat 13 points adrift of the automatic promotion places - but that didn’t prevent them from returning to the Premier League. Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn scored either side of half-time as Dean Smith’s men saw off Derby County in front of a crowd of over 85,000 at Wembley Final league position: 5th Final league points: 76

2017/18 play-off winners: Fulham

The Cottagers only missed out on an automatic promotion place by two points but after overturning a first leg deficit in their play-off semi-final with Derby County, a Tom Cairney goal helped Slavisa Jokanovic’s side see off Aston Villa in the final. Final league position: 3rd Final league points: 88

2016/17 play-off winners: Huddersfield

Newcastle United and Brighton claimed the automatic promotion places - and it was Huddersfield Town that joined them in the Premier League with a penalty shoot-out win against Reading in a low-key play-off final Final league position: 5th Final league points: 81

2015/16 play-off winners: Hull City

Hull City ended the season six points adrift of the automatic promotion places - but the Tigers still claimed a return to the Premier League as Mo Diame netted the only goal of their play-off final win against Sheffield Wednesday. Final league position: 4th Final league points: 83

2014/15 play-off winners: Norwich City

A four-way title battle saw Bournemouth and Watford secure promotion into the Premier League as third placed Norwich City and fourth placed Middlesbrough had to battle it out in the play-off final. The Canaries triumphed under the Wembley arch thanks to goals from Cameron Jerome and Nathan Redmond. Final league position: 3rd Final league points: 86

What could Sunderland need to do to mount a successful play-off push and claim promotion?

Based on the information above, the average final league position of the eventual play-off winners over the last decade is 3.8 - and the team in Sunderland’s current league position of fourth have won the play-off final in four of the last ten finals. The average points total of the play-off winners over the decade is 82.9. Sunderland are currently sat on 62 points ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s home clash with Championship strugglers Hull City and based on their current average points per game, they are on track to end the regular season with 86 points.