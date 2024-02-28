Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young Sunderland attacker Ivan Struk has sustained an injury and has undergone surgery.

Sunderland reached a pre-contract agreement with Struk, 16, to sign for the club in November of last year with the Ukrainian's scholarship coming into effect last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Chelsea youth teamer has featured regularly for Sunderland's under-18s since signing for the Black Cats but recently took to Instagram to share the news that he has undergone surgery on an injury which looks likely to rule him out until next season.

"Surgery was successful. I’ll be back," Struk, who was linked with Manchester United and Manchester City before joining Chelsea, said on social media after undergoing his operation.

Struk joins fellow youth team player Ben Crompton on the injured list after the under-21 age group defender also underwent surgery last week following an injury issue.

The 20-year-old started in the Premier League 2 for the under-21s at the end of January but was withdrawn by Graeme Murty after just 20 minutes as Sunderland took on Leeds United in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Wolves man confirmed on social media that his season was over due to an injury. Crompton played for Sunderland during pre-season and was named on the bench by Michael Beale against Stoke City last month.