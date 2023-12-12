Mike Dodds says it will take time for Sunderland to see the best of their young strikers

Mike Dodds says he will approach striker selection on a game-by-game basis and that there will be opportunities for the four summer recruits during his interim charge.

Dodds made few major changes to Tony Mowbray's approach for the 2-1 win over West Brom, but pushed Jobe Bellingham into the striking role after he was rested at Millwall in Mowbray's final game in charge.

Having impressed in the role and had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside, it seems likely that he will retain his place for Leeds United's visit on Tuesday night.

Dodds insists it won't necessarily always be that way, however, for the time he is in charge.

"I appreciate the facts are the facts [no goals] and you can't get away from that but what we have with these four strikers, I guess four-and-a-half if you include Jobe, is four different types of player," Dodds said.

"I think they have been quite unlucky up to this point. They've all got different styles and we've just to be patient with them. Naz has come from Ukraine and the language has been a difficulty for him, but he's got a real pace and energy about him - a real enthusiasm both in and out of possession. What he can give you is a real energy at the top end of the pitch, so his selection will be based on the opposition.

"My feeling is that at this stage, we can't completely impose what we want to do on the opposition, I feel we're probably about six months away in our development from that. So we have to be slightly flexible in what we do.

"Hemir's finishing and work around the box is excellent, I appreciate he hasn't completely been able to demonstrate that. But we see it every day in training. Again, he's a young boy who has come by himself to a new country - we have to be patient. Eliezer has a big, big reputation in youth football. He's got blistering pace off the mark, a lovely left foot and is slightly different in that he can play off either side as well. Mason has Football League experience and has played a lot of U21 football at Chelsea. As of yet he hasn't found that level of consistency that he'd have liked. I thought at Sheffield Wednesday he was really, really good and that clever turn to win the penalty, it gave you a snippet of what he can do.

"From my perspective we've got to be really patient with them and keep working away on the training ground with them. In terms of selection, though, it'll always be based on our tactics for the game. So against West Brom for example, I knew that they would play with Kipre and another powerful central defender. Jobe's physique and athletic qualities, I felt he could occupy them and through that, we could then have more of the ball and get into wider areas quicker.