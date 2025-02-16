How does Sunderland's away support compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody will need to tell Sunderland supporters just how important Monday night’s visit to Leeds United will be as both sides challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

As it stands ahead of their visit to Elland Road, the Black Cats lie seven points adrift of the Championship automatic promotion places after embarking on an impressive first season under head coach Regis Le Bris. Monday night’s hosts are sit in second place in the table but Daniel Farke’s men head into the game knowing they can round off hectic weekend in the second tier sat at the top of the table with another win on their home patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris and his players will rely on another magnificent show of support from a large band of travelling fans that will take their place in another sold-out away end and hope to witness what would be a monumental win in the race for the Premier League. One recent addition to the Black Cats squad has already been impressed with what he has witnessed from ‘crazy’ Sunderland supporters after January signing Enzo Le Fee gave a glowing assessment of the Wearside faithful.

Speaking to The Echo following last week’s win against Luton Town, the French star said: “They are crazy. I've seen it on my first day. When I came, I received a lot of messages. I feel like at home. Since my first day. I'm very happy to help the team and I can make the public happy as well. I want to make the supporters happy, also because they are supporting me in the match. I want to give them more and give emotion to the fans. I didn't know the series on Netflix. But on my first day here, I watched. I can feel the emotion of the fans. Of course, I know Sunderland is a famous club in England. It's a pleasure for me to wear the jersey. It's a pleasure for me to wear the jersey. I’m enjoying my life.”

But how does Sunderland’s average away support compare to their rivals across the Championship so far this season?

Who has the highest average away attendance in the Championship this season?

24th: Swansea City - 810 23rd: Millwall - 870 22nd: Preston North End - 955 21st: Watford - 1,048 20th: Hull City - 1,207 19th: Bristol City - 1,241 18th: Cardiff City - 1,308 17th: Luton Town - 1,322 16th: QPR - 1,326 15th: Norwich City - 1,409 14th: Stoke City - 1,586 13th: Blackburn Rovers - 1,591 12th: Oxford United - 1,667 11th: Plymouth Argyle - 1,714 10th: Middlesbrough - 1,878 9th: West Brom - 1,959 8th: Portsmouth - 1,995 7th: Burnley - 2,064 6th: Coventry City - 2,210 5th: Sheffield United - 2,309 4th: Derby County - 2,467 3rd: Sheffield Wednesday - 2,473 2nd: Sunderland - 2,841 1st: Leeds United - 3,273