Here is all the latest transfer gossip from around the Championship:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City star has price tag ‘revealed’

The Sun report that Coventry City will demand around £20million for the services of Viktor Gyokeres this summer. Gyokeres has 18 goals and eight assists for the Sky Blues this season - a goalscoring record beaten only by Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom this campaign.

The Sweden international has been linked with a move away from Coventry for a while now and was heavily-linked with Burnley in the summer - a move that could still reportedly happen when the transfer window reopens. The Clarets are still thought to be interested in the 24-year-old and could offer him Premier League football when their promotion to the top-flight is sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, West Ham have also been credited with an interest as David Moyes looks to bolster his attacking options after a poor season in the league. Leeds United have also been linked for Gyokeres who managed two goals and one assist against Sunderland this season.

Chelsea ‘close in’ on Norwich City signing

Viktor Gyokeres in action against Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ‘closing in’ on the signing of Norwich City youngster Alex Matos. Matos impressed against the Blues in a behind-closed-doors game, leading Chelsea to move for the young Canaries ace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich will be due compensation if he completes a move to Stamford Bridge and reports suggest that a move is close to being completed.

Rotherham United striker ‘eyes next-level’

Chiedozie Ogbene has admitted he wants to take his career to the ‘next level’ amid speculation his time at Rotherham could be coming to an end. Ogbene has entered the final few months of his contract at the club and, speaking after Ireland’s clash with France, the 25-year-old said: “I've always said I want to go to the next level. Sometimes you don't play well and you start doubting yourself.