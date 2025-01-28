Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Sunderland’s form over the last six league games compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland remain firmly in the race for the Premier League - despite dropping two points in Saturday’s frustrating home draw against relegation threatened Plymouth Argyle.

The Black Cats actually fell behind just before the hour-mark through an unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Anthony Patterson - but were back on level-terms within two minutes with yet another goal from in-form French forward Wilson Isidor. Trai Hume then put Regis Le Bris’ side within touching distance of an invaluable three points with a neat finish with just over quarter of an hour remaining.

With the majority of over 41,000 supporters at the Stadium of Light set to celebrate another vital win in the race for promotion, Argyle hit back to snatch a share of the spoils as substitute Nathaniel Ogbeta struck an equaliser in injury-time. The damage to Sunderland’s bid for promotion had already been limited after goals from Matt Crooks, Matty Jacob and Abu Kamara helped Hull City to a surprise 3-0 win at Sheffield United on Friday night.

And there was further good news for Le Bris and his players when promotion rivals Burnley and Leeds United produced something of a bore draw in what was a surprisingly low-key contest at Turf Moor. Those results mean Sunderland remain just three points shy of the automatic promotion spots as they prepare for next Monday’s visit to a Middlesbrough side sat 11 points and two places behind them in the Championship table.

The Black Cats will make the short trip down the A19 looking to continue what has been an impressive run of form in recent weeks - but how does their form over the last six league games compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Championship form table over last six games

24th: Derby County - 0 points 23rd: Luton Town - 1 point 22nd: Swansea City - 4 points 21st: Plymouth Argyle - 4 points 20th: Watford - 4 points 19th: Blackburn Rovers - 4 points 18th: Millwall - 6 points 17th: Stoke City - 7 points 16th: Sheffield Wednesday - 8 points 15th: Middlesbrough - 8 points 14th: Portsmouth - 9 points 13th: West Bromwich Albion - 9 points 12th: Sheffield United - 10 points 11th: Norwich City - 10 points 10th: Hull City - 10 points 9th: Cardiff City - 10 points 8th: Burnley - 10 points 7th: Sunderland - 11 points 6th: Preston North End - 11 points 5th: Coventry City - 11 points 4th: Bristol City - 11 points 3rd: Oxford United - 12 points 2nd: Leeds United - 12 points 1st: Queens Park Rangers - 13 points