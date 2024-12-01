Sunderland missed the chance to go top of the Championship on Friday night as they were beaten 1-0 at promotion rivals Sheffield United . Patrick Roberts missed a first-half penalty at Bramall Lane while both teams finished the game with 10 men.

Chris Mepham was shown a straight red card for fouling the striker Tyrese Campbell on the edge of the penalty area, with the offence deemed to have denied a goal-scoring opportunity. Blades defender Harry Souttar followed him off the pitch before the half-time whistle as he was shown a second yellow card for hauling over Wilson Isidor.

The decisive moment came from Tom Davies late in the game as the Black Cats lost for only the third time in 18 Championship games. The Sunderland fans had done their part, with the away allocation selling out two weeks prior to the game. Over 2,500 Black Cats fans were in attendance under the Bramall Lane lights. With that in mind, we have looked at how Sunderland’s average away attendances compare to the rest of the Championship. Take a look...