News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
1 hour ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
1 hour ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
2 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
4 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
21 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Sunderland’s Tony Mowbray in manager of the season conversation says EFL pundit - amid Francesco Farioli talk

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray should be in the conversation for Championship manager of the season - according to EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st May 2023, 10:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 12:13 BST

The Black Cats still have a chance of finishing in the play-offs with one game remaining of the regular league campaign, but will have to beat Preston and hope other results go their way.

Patrick Roberts scored what could be a crucial equaliser as Sunderland came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When reflecting on the match during ITV’s highlights show, McAnuff said: “Listen, I think it’s a completely different story in terms of expectation around a football club.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.
Most Popular

“They’ve only just got promoted, it’s such a young squad and they’ve had to deal without a real centre-forward at times, Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

“This goal here, Patrick Roberts, fantastic, 95th minute of the game to really keep them in it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think that team spirit, with such a young group that they showed today will really have pleased Tony Mowbray. Another manager who for me is definitely in the conversation for manager of the season.”

Read More
The moments you may have missed against Watford

Mowbray took charge of Sunderland at the end of August after Alex Neil left the club to join Stoke.

Yet despite their impressive performances under Mowbray, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported the Black Cats have lined up Italian coach Francesco Farioli to lead the team next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked about those reports ahead of the Watford fixture, Mowbray said he would love to stay at Sunderland and isn’t unnerved by recent claims.

“As you would expect, I got 50 people sending me the same article,” he replied.

"I'm not sure where it comes from. What I do know about professional clubs, and this could be highlighted by a Chelsea or a Tottenham at the moment, if clubs don't have succession plans, maybe they get ridiculed somewhere along the line.

“It didn't really unnerve me. I've been in football a long time and I sit here pretty relaxed about how I managed clubs and teams and what we can do. I haven't really had conversations about that situation but I was made aware of it by a lot of people who do go on social media."

Related topics:Tony MowbraySunderlandEFLWatfordStadium of Light