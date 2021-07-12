Surprise exit sees Sunderland on the hunt for new coach

Lee Butler has left Sunderland

Butler is leaving to link up with Phil Parkinson at Wrexham.

The pair have worked together at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, with Parkinson bringing Butler to Wearside after his appointment.

Butler stayed on in the aftermath of Lee Johnson’s arrival at the club in December last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson said: “Lee has been a great personality around the club and we thank him for his contribution. We all wish him the very best in his next venture.”

Parkinson was recruited by the National League side after the takeover by by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The former Black Cats boss said it was a ‘very easy’ decision to sign a one-year rolling contract at the club.

“Once the plans of the Chairmen were explained to me, the decision to join Wrexham was very easy,” he said.

"Wrexham are an EFL Club in all but the one thing that matters, league status, and we have a very clear objective with the work starting immediately.

“The Club didn’t need selling to me, it sold itself and I wanted to be part of the journey this Club is about to embark upon."

On Butler’s arrival, Parkinson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lee Butler to the Club as goalkeeping coach.

“He’s someone Steve and I have worked with at previous clubs and I know he’s a very good coach, but also a great character and personality and he’s a very good addition to the staff.