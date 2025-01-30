Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland could still let a number of players leave this January transfer window

We are just days away from deadline day in the January transfer window, and Sunderland still have a fair amount of business to get through. On an incoming front, the Black Cats are understood to be on the hunt for attacking reinforcements, before the market closes on Monday, but there are also a number of players who could be headed towards the exit door.

With the likes of Aaron Connolly, Zak Johnson, and Nazariy Rusyn having already left the club under various guises this month, who could be the next Sunderland player to bid farewell to the Stadium of Light? We’ve taken a closer look below...

Adil Aouchiche

It has been unclear as to whether or not Aouchiche would remain at the Stadium of Light this month after playing his way back into Regis Le Bris’ plans in recent weeks. Indeed, speaking in a recent press conference, the head coach said: "With Adil, it's still open and it's exactly the same case as Aaron [Connolly, who left the club to seek greater first team opportunities at Millwall earlier this month]. We want for both sides, Adil and the club, we want to open up different options and at the end we will decide what is the better option for the both."

Now it would appear that Sunderland have stumbled across what they believe to be a potentially viable option for the Frenchman, with Championship rivals Portsmouth emerging as apparent suitors, according to the latest reports. The understanding is that Pompey are seeking a loan deal to help in their fight against relegation.

Abdoullah Ba

Ba is another player who you would presume will be allowed to leave if a suitable bid is tabled over the coming days. Indeed, addressing the attacker’s situation, Le Bris said: "With Abdoullah, it's clear that he needs game time so we are searching for a solution for him."

Jewison Bennette

Signed for the first team at the Stadium of Light, but nowhere near contention at the present moment in time, Bennette, is yet another Sunderland outcast who would benefit from a move this winter. Whether the Black Cats would prefer a permanent or a temporary agreement remains to be seen.

Harrison Jones

The U21s captain recently put pen to paper on a fresh deal with his boyhood club, but there is an understanding that in an ideal world, Sunderland would like him to head out and experience some more senior football between now and the end of the season. A massively promising talent, Jones would be a smart acquisition at National League level, you suspect.

Joe Anderson

And finally, the prospect of Anderson’s departure has been floated for some time - and with good reason. Now 23, the defender is miles away from the first team on Wearside, and at this stage, a move away to seek first team football elsewhere seems like a wise idea. To that end, reports in recent days have suggested that a number of League One clubs are interested in taking him on loan, with Sunderland seemingly willing to sanction his exit.