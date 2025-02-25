Who do Sunderland and their promotion rivals face over their next five games?

Sunderland remain in the hunt for promotion into the Premier League despite suffering consecutive defeats against Hull City and current Championship leaders Leeds United.

The Black Cats currently lie eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 12 games of the season remaining - but also have the benefit of holding a 12-point advantage of Coventry City, who currently sit just outside of the play-off places.

It could be argued the fact Sunderland are well placed to continue their push for a return to the Premier League has meant they have already surpassed expectations for Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge at the Stadium of Light. The former Lorient head coach has impressed since he was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale and he will hope to round off his first year in charge by guiding Sunderland into the play-off places at very least.

Another sizeable test lies in wait on Friday night when Le Bris and his players head to play-off contenders Sheffield Wednesday - but what else lies ahead for Sunderland and their promotion rivals over the next five games?

1st. Leeds United (75 points)

1/3 West Bromwich Albion (H) 9/3 Portsmouth (A) 12/3 Millwall (H) 15/3 Queens Park Rangers (A) 29/3 Swansea City (H)

2nd: Sheffield United (70 points)

1/3 Queens Park Rangers (A) 8/3 Preston North End (H) 11/3 Bristol City (H) 16/3 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 29/3 Coventry City (H)

3rd: Burnley (68 points)

4/3 Cardiff City (A) 8/3 Luton Town (H) 11/3 West Bromwich Albion (H) 15/3 Swansea City (A) 29/3 Bristol City (H)

4th: Sunderland (62 points)

28/2 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 8/3 Cardiff City (H) 11/3 Preston North End (H) 15/3 Coventry City (A) 29/3 Millwall (H)

5th: West Bromwich Albion (51 points)

1/3 Leeds United (A) 8/3 Queens Park Rangers (H) 11/3 Burnley (A) 15/3 Hull City (H) 29/3 Norwich City (A)

6th: Blackburn Rovers (51 points)

1/3 Norwich City (H) 8/3 Derby County (A) 12/3 Stoke City (A) 15/3 Cardiff City (H) 29/3 Portsmouth (A)

7th: Coventry City (50 points)

1/3 Oxford United (A) 8/3 Stoke City (H) 11/3 Derby County (A) 15/3 Sunderland (H) 29/3 Sheffield United (A)

8th: Bristol City (49 points)

4/3 Millwall (A) 8/3 Hull City (H) 11/3 Sheffield United (A) 14/3 Norwich City (H) 29/3 Burnley (A)

9th: Watford (48 points)

1/3 Stoke City (A) 8/3 Millwall (H) 12/3 Swansea City (H) 15/3 Oxford United (A) 29/3 Plymouth Argyle (H)

10th: Norwich City (47 points)

1/3 Blackburn Rovers (A) 7/3 Oxford United (H) 11/3 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 14/3 Bristol City (A) 29/3 West Bromwich Albion (H)