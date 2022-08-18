Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old midfielder was dismissed in the 31st minute after taking a heavy touch and pulling down Blades playmaker James McAtee to deny a goalscoring opportunity.

Sunderland went on to lose the match 2-1 at Bramall Lane, as goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe either side of half-time put the hosts in control.

Gooch halved the deficit with 35 minutes remaining, yet it wasn’t enough to prevent Sunderland’s first league defeat of the season.

Dan Neil following his red card against Sheffield United

Asked about the significance of Neil’s red card when the game was still goalless, Gooch replied: “I think we were the better team, definitely.

“I thought we were controlling the game and looked more threatening.

“Stuff like that happens and we have to get around him as it’s something that will be tough for him, especially not being able to play.

“I think he’s had an outstanding start to the season and it’s just one of them things, he’ll learn from it and we just have to get around him and help him.”

Gooch also had a word with Neil at half-time following the incident.

“At half-time I tried to tell him to keep his head up,” Gooch added.

“For the 30 minutes before he was sent off I thought he was controlling and thought he’d done really well.

“Obviously he’ll be disappointed as it means so much for him to play for the club as well.