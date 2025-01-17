Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland continue to be active in the January transfer window.

At the time of writing, we are roughly halfway through the January transfer window, and Sunderland have been relatively busy so far.

The signing of AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée set tongues wagging far and wide, while the Black Cats confirmed on Thursday morning that Aaron Connolly, signed as a free agent in September, has left the club by mutual consent to link up with ex-Stadium of Light boss Alex Neil at Millwall.

Elsewhere, Zak Johnson has headed out on loan to Notts County, while speculation remains rife about the prospect of further acquisitions capable of strengthening Regis Le Bris’ squad ahead of a looming battle for promotion.

To that end, the two positions that most on Wearside seem to agree need some form of bolstering are the point of attack and full-back. Even prior to Connolly’s departure, Sunderland looked a touch light up front, and in recent days, reports linking the Black Cats with swoops for the likes of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz have sprung up accordingly.

Meanwhile, beyond de facto starters Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin, injuries have rendered Le Bris worryingly short of cover in defence, and a seemingly serious blow for Aji Alese at the weekend has left Sunderland looking even more threadbare still.

For his part, Le Bris has played down the immediate need to sign another full-back, but has conceded that the Black Cats are one absence away from a real problem. Speaking in a press conference, he said: “It was a part of the squad where we felt comfortable. But with one less player, probably for a couple of months or so, it will be more difficult. It’s still a question of balance and opportunities though.

“At the moment, I think we have six good players [in defence] ready to play. That is a good situation, but it is probably the limit. With one less, it would be a problem, so we will see what happens and then we will decide.”

But which position do Sunderland fans believe should be a greater priority for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman between now and the end of the January transfer window, full-back or striker?

Well, The Echo has asked readers for their opinion on the matter, and the results are resounding. Of the 1,113 supporters who responded to our poll, some 80% believe that Sunderland need to prioritise a centre-forward, while just 20% would prefer to see them pursue a defender more pressingly.