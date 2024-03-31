Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobe Bellingham says he doesn't mind what position he plays in, as long as he's wearing a Sunderland shirt.

Bellingham delivered an outstanding performance at Cardiff City after Mike Dodds moved him back into the centre forward role, winning an early penalty and then scoring his team's second goal as they ended their seven-game winless run.

The 18-year-old has predominantly played in midfield so far this season but has had success in a more advanced role, and admits at this stage he has no idea where he will eventually end up playing his football. Goals are a big focus for the youngster either way, with his finishing work paying off in South Wales.

"At the minute I'm just learning because I've no idea what position I am," Bellingham told safc.com.

"I suppose it's quite exciting in a way because I'll find out as the years go on. It's up to the coaches to figure out where my attributes fit the team best and I'm not bothered where I play really, as long as I'm in red and white it's fine. I don't mind playing anywhere for the team.

"It's a target of mine to get ten goals, I spoke to Doddsy about that at the start of the season. I practice my finishing every day, obviously it doesn't always come off and that can be frustrating but that's what it is all about, just trying to develop and improve."

Bellingham said Sunderland were back to their best in the win over Cardiff and said it is crucial that they continue to build momentum when Blackburn Rovers visit the Stadium of Light on Monday afternoon.

The 18-year-old paid tribute to the club's supporters and said he was relishing playing in front of them.

"I think we showed great fight and a bit of humility, I'd say," Bellingham said.

"There were some great performances all round, we've just got to keep that intensity. That is Sunderland I think, an intense, passionate young team who gets in your face, tries to turn you round and gets you running towards your own goal and we definitely did that.

