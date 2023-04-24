Sunderland's win over West Brom on Sunday afternoon lifted them into sixth position with two games to play, but the Baggies have a game-in-hand which they will play against Sheffield United this Wednesday.

Blackburn Rovers, currently level on points with Sunderland, also have an extra game to play against Burnley on Tuesday night.

Millwall and Preston North End also remain very firmly in contention to take the final two spots, while Norwich and Swansea City are still in the race even if they are outsiders.

Sunderland remain in contention for an unlikely play-off berth

The EFL have confirmed that the final will take place at Wembley on Saturday May 27th, with a 16:45 kick-off time.

The first legs of the semi final will take place days after the regular season concludes on Monday May 8th, when Sunderland will take a bumper following to Preston.

The team that takes 6th place will face the 3rd-placed team at home in the first leg on Saturday May 13th, with a 17:30 kick-off time. The other semi final, with 5th at home to 4th, will take place the following day at midday.

The second legs will be played days later, with 6th travelling to 3rd for the second leg on Tuesday May 16th, with a 20:00 kick-off time. 5th will then travel to fourth the following night, with the same kick-off time.