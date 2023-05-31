Kristjaan Speakman says there will be significant investment behind the scenes at Sunderland this summer and his hinted at the club's major ambitions for the new season.

The Sporting Director says that his primary focus is on strengthening the squad for the summer window, with a deal for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham thought to be in its advanced stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But speaking in an end-of-season interview with club media, Speakman said that there will be significant work done on the infrastructure at the Academy of Light, including a significant investment in playing surfaces and other facilities.

The Sporting Director said that the work done to turn the club into an 'elite environment' goes well beyond the club's first team squad.

"Our main focus at the moment is the squad composition, we have to be ready to capitalise when the transfer window comes up to be able to keep developing that squad and evolving the quality in it," Speakman said.

"We appreciate as well that supporters like to see that change, like to see new personalities coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're really, really pleased from the external feedback we've had that supporters have really bought into the players and the style of play.

"Moving forward we've got some renovation work happening at the AoL, there's huge investment going into the club. We've probably got more capital expenditure on pitches this summer than we've had cumulatively probably the previous three of four seasons. "There's a new refectory being fitted out to give us the best in class nutrition and performance from all the way from under-9s to first team. Then there's loads of processes, the unsexy stuff behind the scenes that has to be there to be an elite organisation and an elite performance environment. We're really trying to turn the screw on that."

Sunderland surpassed all expectations in their first campaign back at Championship level, overcoming a raft of injuries to finish in the top six on the final day with a 3-0 win at Preston North End.

The second tier looks like it will be considerably stronger next time around, with Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City expected to challenge following their relegation from the Premier League. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all enjoyed outstanding League One campaigns and so Sunderland know they cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakman says the club have a lot of work to do but will be ambitious in trying to compete at the top end of the division.

"And then for the rest of 2023, hopefully more success," the Sporting Director continued.

"We want to be putting out a team that can challenge at the top end of the league, no one is satisfied with getting in the play-offs even if it was a great achievement for the first season back. We want to be successful and we have to keep improving."