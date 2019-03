1. Benji Kimpioka

After signing from Sunderland in 2016 from Swedish side IK Sirius, Mbunga-Kimpioka made his debut in 2018 and has been a regular for the Black Cat under 23s.'''A winger with bags of pace he has made two appearances in League One this season and the Sunderland fans should expect more from the forward in the future.

