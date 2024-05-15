Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are searching for a new coach this summer but are not the only Championship club making a change

Sunderland's search for a new head coach remains ongoing, with no sign of a breakthrough more than a week after the conclusion of the Championship campaign.

But what about the rest of the division? Here are the other key managerial storylines unfolding as the rest of the division prepares for the next campaign, and whether there are any domino effects that could yet impact Sunderland and their search...

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY - DANNY ROHL

After his quite incredible impact in helping his new club beat the drop, Rohl had the potential to become one of the most in-demand managers from right across the division. Rohl had raised some doubts over his long-term future at the club in the weeks leading up to the end of the campaign, making clear that he needed assurances over future plans from the ownership. Even after the win at the Stadium of Light on the final day, he was non-committal when it came to his future.

However, our sister paper The Sheffield Star report that initial talks with Chairman Dejphon Chansiri, and that there could even be a new contract in the works when Rohl returns from a holiday to resume those discussions. It's thought that a compensation fee of around £5million would be required to secure Rohl's signature, which makes it seem more than likely he will be taking them into the next campaign.

HULL CITY

Hull City made the shock decision to sack Liam Rosenior after narrowly missing out on the play-off places. Hull City owner Acun Ilicali later explained the decision was made not because of results primarily due to a disagreement over the style of play, with Ilicali wanting a far more aggressive and high-tempo style implemented.

Hull were initially linked with Steve Cooper and Danny Rohl amongst others, but are now believed to be on the brink of appointing former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss Tim Walter.

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

There were some similarities between Plymouth's managerial issues and Sunderland's last season, with highly-rated coach but largely inexperienced manager Ian Foster sacked ahead of the end of the campaign after failing to win over supporters and having been seen to have led a regression in the team's attacking style. The difference between the two clubs, of course, was that Plymouth were forced into a change by Steven Schumacher's decision to leave for Stoke City.

Plymouth's interim management team of director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell helped secure safety, with the search for Foster's permanent successor now stepping up. The aforementioned Rosenior, as well as Bayern Munich coach Anthony Barry, are the initial frontrunners for the post.

CARDIFF CITY