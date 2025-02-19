How many points have been required to secure promotion into the Premier League over the last decade?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s hopes of making a late push towards the Championship title were dealt a cruel blow on Monday night when the Black Cats suffered a late defeat at current leaders Leeds United.

After taking a first-half lead with a typically clinical finish from Wilson Isidor, Regis Le Bris’ side maintained their narrow advantage until the final quarter of an hour at Elland Road. However, the introduction of Pascal Struijk paid immediate dividends for Whites boss Daniel Farke as the defender got his side back on level-terms with 12 minutes remaining before heading a winning goal in the sixth minute of added-on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat means Sunderland will head into Saturday lunchtime’s home clash with struggling Hull City sat ten points adrift of Leeds and eight points away from the second automatic promotion spot, which is currently occupied by Sheffield United. Hopes of a return to the Premier League remain alive at the moment - but there is no doubt the Black Cats will have to produce a strong end to the season if they are to secure an automatic promotion spot. But how many points have been required to claim a top two place in the Championship over the last decade?

How many points have been required for automatic promotion into the Premier League in the last ten seasons?

2014/15: Bournemouth and Watford

This was a memorable season for Bournemouth as they claimed the Championship title to earn promotion into the Premier League for the first time. Managed by current Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, the Cherries claimed 90 points across the season and ended the campaign just a point clear of second placed Watford Points required: 89

2015/16: Burnley and Middlesbrough

Burnley ended the season as champions as they lost just five of their 46 league games and claimed 93 points in the process. They were joined in the Premier League by Middlesbrough, who ended their absence from the top flight by taking runners-up spot with 89 points Points required: 89

2016/17: Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion

Led by former Real Madrid and Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, Newcastle landed the Championship title on the final day of the season as a home win against Barnsley saw the Magpies end the campaign on 94 points. That was just a point clear of runners-up Brighton and Hove Albion Points required: 93

2017/18: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarded by some as the best side to ever win the Championship, a Wolves side containing the likes of Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota romped to the title with 99 points. That ensured Nuno Espirito Santo’s men ended the season nine points clear of runners-up Cardiff City Points required: 90

2018/19: Norwich City and Sheffield United

Current Leeds United manager Daniel Farke led the Canaries to the first of two promotions during his Carrow Road reign as his side saw off Sheffield United to secure the title with 94 points. The Blades ended the campaign five points adrift but still secured a return to the Premier League Points required: 89

2019/20: Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion

With the inspirational Marcelo Bielsa in the dugout, a high-energy Leeds side ended the season with a ten-point advantage on their nearest challengers. The Whites ended the campaign with 93 points as West Bromwich Albion landed the runners-up spot Points required: 83

2020/21: Norwich City and Watford

Another Farke-led triumph as the Canaries bounced back into the Premier League at the first attempt after falling just one point short of the century-mark. Watford also claimed a return to the top tier - although the Hornets were in a distant second place Points required: 91

2021/22: Fulham and Bournemouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham and Bournemouth fought a fierce title battle that ended with the Cottagers taking the honours on 90 points, just two points clear of their nearest rivals Points required: 88

2022/23: Burnley and Sheffield United

Another side that have been described as the Championship’s best ever winners, Burnley, led by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, romped to 101 points and ended the season a whole ten points clear of runners-up Sheffield United Points required: 91

2023/24: Leicester City and Ipswich Town

Another intriguing title race was fought as Enzo Maresca led Leicester City back into the Premier League during what would be his first and only season in charge at the King Power Stadium. The Foxes ended the season on 97 points, just a point clear of runners-up and title rivals Ipswich Town Points required: 96

What is the average points total of Championship runners-up over the last ten seasons?

Based on the above campaigns, the average points required to secure an automatic promotion spot in the Championship and promotion into the Premier League is 89.9. That means Sunderland will require another 28 points from their final 13 games of the season.

Your next Sunderland read: Leeds United's social media team poke fun at Sunderland with seven-word post after Illan Meslier drama