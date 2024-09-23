The selection headache looming for Regis Le Bris as Sunderland suspension nears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are close to their first suspension of the Championship campaign

Trai Hume is walking a disciplinary tightrope after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Hume picked up a yellow card in the opening exchanges of the game for a challenge on Emmanuel Latte Lath, one that the visitors felt should have been punished with a red card. It was Hume's fourth yellow in six Championship fixtures. Five yellows triggers a one-game suspension at any stage before the 19th game of the season.

It would leave Regis Le Bris with something of a headache given that he has no natural cover in the squad following Timothee Pembele's departure for Le Havre on loan. Le Bris said before the end of the transfer window that he was relaxed about the situation, hinting that he would be capable changing shape if required. Chris Mepham's excellent debut against Middlesbrough has added depth to the defensive options.

"At the moment we don't have a replacement for Hume but we can find many solutions," Le Bris said in July.

"We can play with three centre-backs for example or different in and out of possession. We could play with only one player on the side, so it could be a winger, for example.

"Maybe at the minute we don't have a specific right back but we can move our way to play to solve that problem. It's not a real problem for me at the minute."

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick said Hume should have seen red and said that it was a key moment in the game.

"It's 100 per cent red card on Manu really," he said.

"I don’t get why it’s not been given. They may say it’s early and it’s a yellow card and we don’t want to send someone off, [so] then when is that time when it’s a red card. I don’t know when that is and it’s a bit of a grey area for me. I don’t know if that was the reason why it gets made for that. I don’t understand the time when it changes really."