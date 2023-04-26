News you can trust since 1849
The staggering Sunderland ticket-sale update as Cats prepare for crunch clash with Watford

The Stadium of Light looks set for one of its biggest attendances since the club were relegated from the Premier League as excitement builds for Sunderland's crucial game against Watford this weekend.

By Phil Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

Tony Mowbray produced a brilliant comeback win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns last Sunday, lifting them into sixth position with two games of the regular season to play.

That win has sparked a surge in interest ahead of Watford's visit this weekend, with the Premier Concourse now all but sold out.

As such, the club have now opened the North West Upper Stand ahead of the game, and tickets are continuing to sell quickly.

Sunderland fans are set to turn out in numbers for one of their biggest games at the Stadium of Light in recent times
Sunderland fans are set to turn out in numbers for one of their biggest games at the Stadium of Light in recent times
As of Wednesday morning over 40,000 tickets had already been sold to home supporters, a figure that is expected to rise in the coming days. With away supporters and corporate ticket sales, it means the attendance is likely to be the biggest of the campaign so far.

It could feasibly even beat the attendance from the first leg of last season's play-off semi final, when 44,742 watched the Black Cats open up a 1-0 lead thanks to Ross Stewart's goal shortly before half time.

That attendance fell just short of the 46,039 that watched Sunderland beat Bradford City 1-0 on Boxing Day in 2018 as the biggest since the Premier League era, a figure bolstered by a large away following.

The Black Cats may yet start Saturday's game outside of the top six as West Brom play their game in hand against Sheffield United on Wednesday night, but the club's unlikely push for the play-offs will still very much be alive either way come the weekend.

