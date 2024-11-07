After a frustrating draw with Preston North End in midweek, Sunderland are straight back to Championship action when they welcome Coventry City to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
Coventry made the shock decision ahead of the game to sack long-serving and hugely successful boss Mark Robins, putting first-team coach Rhys Carr in temporary charge. Like Régis Le Bris, he has a number of injury and availability issues to continue ahead of the game. Here’s all the team news across both camps as we have it...
1. Ian Poveda - available
Poveda was absent on Wednesday night due to what Le Bris called an internal matter. It wasn't thought to be a major breach and so the winger is expected to return to the squad on Monday night as things stand. | Sunderland's Ian Poveda - Photo by Ben Cuthbertson
2. Alan Browne - available
Having successfully completed his comeback from an injury lay-off by playing 45 minutes for the U21s on Tuesday night, Browne seems likely to come into the squad here. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
3. Romaine Mundle - doubt
Will be reintegrated cautiously in an attempt to avoid a recurrence of his hamstring injury. Back training and so could be involved in the squad on Monday night, with perhaps a minor role as an impact substitute. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
4. Max Wober - out
The defender has been ruled out until after the next international break with a knee issue. | Getty Images