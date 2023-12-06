The Sunderland dressing room view of Tony Mowbray's sacking revealed
Tony Mowbray was a popular figure at the Academy of Light amongst players and staff.
It doesn’t take a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist to discover how popular Tony Mowbray was within the Academy of Light.
Without being condescending or rude, the former Middlesbrough, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers gaffer had become a grandfatherly figure to his young Sunderland squad and was also liked by staff members at the club.
Mowbray enjoyed a close relationship with Patrick Roberts, with the former regularly describing the latter as one of the best players in the Championship. The respect between them was certainly reciprocated.
Taking to social media after the news of Mowbray’s sacking had broken late on Monday night, Patrick Roberts' father, Neil Roberts, posted this of his son’s former boss. “Sorry to see you go, Tony Mowbray. You got the squad playing some great football and all the players will have benefited from your coaching.”
I don’t think it is too much of a reach to surmise that Patrick Roberts will be feeling pretty disappointed that Mowbray has departed his post at the Academy of Light. However, his positive impact and lasting effect on this Sunderland squad will doubtless linger.
The Echo understands, though, that several Sunderland players expressed regret at Mowbray’s sacking, with several sources suggesting that he was well-respected and well-liked by his squad.
One source close to the Sunderland camp even went as far as to say that some of the players were “absolutely devastated” by the news. Even former players like Amad Diallo were quick to thank Mowbray for his work in the aftermath of his sacking on social media.
In the build-up to Sunderland’s draw with Millwall at The Den on Saturday - which proved the final straw for decision-makers Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus - Luke O’Nien had informed Mowbray that the players were desperate to change their fortunes.
You get the distinct impression that O’Nien and the rest of Sunderland’s playing staff wanted to turn the club’s form around as much for Mowbray as for themselves and the fans.
While it is a shame in many regards to see Mowbray depart, his successor will inherit a good side that lacks cutting edge. If whoever is appointed can gain the trust of the players and solve their striking problems, Sunderland could just be on to a winner.