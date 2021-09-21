This is what Aiden McGeady had to say about Sunderland's new signings

Aiden McGeady playing for Sunderland against Fleetwood.

Stewart scored his fifth goal of the campaign during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fleetwood, while the striker’s all-round game has been impressive.

There was also more pressure on the Scottish frontman following Charlie Wyke’s move to Wigan this summer.

Wyke scored 25 league goals for Sunderland last term, with McGeady often providing the assists from wide areas.

"They are different specimens,” said McGeady when asked about the differences between Stewart and Wyke.

“Charlie is probably more of a poacher than Rosco, whereas Rosco is quick and he works really hard. I’m not saying Charlie didn’t work hard, but they are different types of strikers.

“Obviously the pressure was on Ross this season to replace the goals of Charlie. So far he’s done that and we can’t really ask anymore of him.

“Ideally it would be great if he could get 15-20 goals which I think he can do, and if the likes of myself, Embo (Elliot Embleton), Goochy (Lynden Gooch) can chip in with double figures that will go a long way to getting to where we want to be at the end of the season.”

This season’s squad is significantly younger compared to previous campaigns, after Sunderland noticeably changed their approach in the transfer market.

McGeady says the new signings have settled in well and is optimistic about the campaign ahead.

“It’s different because it’s a very young squad compared to the previous season,” he added.

“We’ve had players who have been around the block a little bit and been in League One, obviously last season was our third season in the league.

“Now there is more of a freshness to it and I think the manager has got more of an emphasis on the younger players and developing them.

“Obviously time will tell if that proves to be successful because we need success here and now and not in five years time. It’s so far so good.

“The new lads have all been good. The games they have played whether in the league or the cup, or coming on. They have all settled in really well.”

