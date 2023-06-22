Sunderland now know their fixtures for the 2023-24 season in the Championship after they were released to the public on Thursday, June 22 at 9am.

The Black Cats kick off their season against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Stadium of Light on the first day of the campaign on August 6 with the match to be shown on Sky Sports.

Sunderland will then play Preston North End in their second game of the season and first away fixture at Deepdale on August 12.

The Wearsiders play Hull City on Boxing Day away from home and Preston North End on New Year's Day at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland will finish their season against Sheffield Wednesday at home on the last day of the campaign.

Sunderland face local rivals Middlesbrough at home on October 7 and will travel to the Riverside Stadium on February 3. Tony Mowbray's men will face Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on December 12, with the game at Elland Road taking place on April 9.

2023-24 Sky Bet Championship fixtures:

August

Sun 06, Ipswich Town (H) - Sky Sports

Sat 12, Preston North End (A)

Sat 19, Rotherham United (H)

Sat 26, Coventry City (A)

September

Sat 02, Southampton (H)

Sat 16, Queens Park Rangers (A)

Wed 20, Blackburn Rovers (A)

Sat 23, Cardiff City (H)

Sat 30, Sheffield Wednesday (A)

October

Wed 04, Watford (H)

Sat 07, Middlesbrough (H)

Sat 21, Stoke City (A)

Tue 24, Leicester City (A)

Sat 28, Norwich City (H)

November

Sat 04, Swansea City (A)

Sat 11, Birmingham City (H)

Sat 25, Plymouth Argyle (A)

Wed 29, Huddersfield Town (H)

December

Sat 02, Millwall (A)

Sat 09, West Bromwich Albion (H)

Tue 12, Leeds United (H)

Sat 16, Bristol City (A)

Sat 23, Coventry City (H)

Tue 26, Hull City (A)

Fri 29, Rotherham United (A)

January

Mon 01, Preston North End (H)

Sat 13, Ipswich Town (A)

Sat 20, Hull City (H)

Sat 27, Stoke City (H)

February

Sat 03, Middlesbrough (A)

Feb 10, Plymouth Argyle (H)

Wed 14, Huddersfield Town (A)

Sat 17, Birmingham City (A)

Sat 24, Swansea City (H)

March

Sat 02, Norwich City (A)

Tue 05, Leicester City (H)

Sat 09, Southampton (A)

Sat 16, Queens Park Rangers (H)

Sat 29, Cardiff City (A)

April

Mon 01, Blackburn Rovers (H)

Sat 06, Bristol City (H)

Tue 09, Leeds United (A)

Sat 13, West Bromwich Albion (A)

Sat 20, Milwall (H)

Sat 27, Watford (A)

May