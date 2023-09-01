Chelsea striker Mason Burstow will not be available to face Southampton in the Championship this weekend after signing for Sunderland on loan on deadline day.

Sunderland made a breakthrough in their pursuit of more striking options after Burstow joined on loan from Chelsea well after the EFL 12n noon deadline for new signings to be registered for Saturday's fixtures.

Burstow has been part of the first-team environment at Chelsea this summer but sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club 'did everything in their power' to sign him after he was made available for a loan.

However, the striker will not be available to face Southampton in the Championship this Saturday because of an EFL ruling surrounding signings made on deadline day.