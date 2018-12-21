This is why Sunderland are not signing ex-Newcastle United defender David Edgar

Jack Ross has confirmed that Sunderland will not be pursuing a deal for former Newcastle United defender David Edgar.

The Canadian international had a trial on Wearside last week, with Ross open to adding a defensive option to his squad.

But Edgar will not signing a deal ahead of the January window.

“He came in last week and trained,” Ross said.

“There’s nothing we’ll pursue on that.

“He did fine when he was in, we’re just looking at how we can improve and strengthen what we have.

“I’ve said previously I’m not in any desperate rush.

“There’s a couple of areas we’re looking at but the squad as it stands is not too bad.”

Ross has taken a number of trialists on since arriving at the club, admitting that he is always open-minded to looking at a player.

No additions are imminent, however, with the Black Cats boss anticipating a quiet January window.