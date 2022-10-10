This is why Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus visited Club Nacional de Football and Club Atlético Peñarol
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has been exploring possible collaboration with some of Uruguay's top clubs in his ongoing visit to South America.
Sunderland's Chairman has been touring the country with fellow shareholder and Uruguayan senator Juan Sartori, while the club's head of recruitment Stuart Harvey has also been on the trip and was pictured alongside the pair in Argentina over the weekend.
Club Nacional de Football, one of Uruguay's most prestigious clubs, posted on social media yesterday: "This week a delegation from the @SunderlandAFC led by its President Kyril Louis-Dreyfus met with President José Fuentes to explore cooperation agreements."
Club Atlético Peñarol also posted an image of Louis-Dreyfus at their ground, saying: "The president of @SunderlandAFC Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, led an institutional visit to the Champion of the Century this weekend and held meetings with Peñarol authorities, strengthening ties between both institutions."
Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori yesterday visited Estadio Luis Troccoli, home of Uruguayan second division side C.A Cerro.
Sartori has stated in the past his desire to affiliate a Uruguayan club with Sunderland after The City Group invested in first-division side Montevideo City Torque in 2017, but as of yet this not materialised and it remains to be seen whether a multi-club ownership model is on Louis-Dreyfus’ radar.
The pair's trip to South America also included a visit to the Uruguayan FA.
Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori strengthened their control at Sunderland over the summer, with Louis-Dreyfus now holding a majority shareholding of 51%. He is working closely with Sartori, who owns a 30% shareholding in the club.