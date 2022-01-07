This is why Sunderland have recalled Tranmere Rovers, Harrogate Town and Notts County loanees

Jack Diamond, Josh Hawkes and Anthony Patterson will all return to the club from their spells at Harrogate Town, Tranmere Rovers and Notts County respectively.

The Black Cats have 'several' positive cases of COVID-19 in their squad, but Kristjaan Speakman has said that the club are eager to continue their fixture schedule so as not to let down supporters who have travel plans in place at 'great expense.

The EFL have confirmed to the club that all three players can resume their respective loans later this month.

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond

"We are in an incredibly fortunate position to have this calibre of player to call upon and all three have previously represented Sunderland at first-team level this season.

Postponing tomorrow's game would not only compromise the integrity of the competition, but also let down our supporters - many of whom will be on the road already and have put plans in place at great expense.

"We are making every effort to fulfil our fixture schedule throughout what remains an incredibly challenging period and we would like to thank the EFL for the flexibility shown in unique circumstances and Notts County, Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers for their support and understanding throughout this process."

Johnson had admitted earlier this week that his squad were one COVID-19 case away from not having the required 14 senior players to fulfil the fixture under EFL guidelines.