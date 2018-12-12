Ticket details announced for Sunderland v Newcastle U21s Checkatrade Trophy clash

The Checkatrade Trophy derby clash between Sunderland and Newcastle United U21s will be all-ticket, the clubs have announced.

The eagerly-awaited game will take place at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, January 8, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Tickets for the tie are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for under 16s and over 65s and are on sale from Friday morning. Sunderland supporters must have a valid customer number and purchasing history recorded on the club’s database in order to buy tickets for this game.

There is also a purchase limit of four tickets per supporter in place.

The game will be an all-ticket fixture and there will be no ticket sales on the day of the game and cash turnstiles will not be open on the night.

Tickets will be sold for the east and south stands initially and will go on sale at 9am on Friday. Go to www.safc.com for more details of how to buy.

Ben Dawson's Newcastle under-21 side are one of only three Academy teams to reach the last 16 after beating Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and Grimsby Town in the group stages before overcoming Macclesfield Town on penalties after a 1-1 draw in round two.

Jack Ross' Black Cats, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Stoke City's under-21s in their first group game before beating Carlisle United 3-1 and Morecambe 1-0 to secure qualification from Group A. They then beat Notts County 2-0 in the second round

News on Newcastle United's allocation, as well as on-sale dates, will be announced on nufc.co.uk later this week.