Tony Mowbray adds to Sunderland backroom staff ahead of Middlesbrough

Sunderland have announced Tony Mowbray’s assistant.

By James Copley
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:17 am

Sunderland announced the appointment of Hartlepool-born Mark Venus as the club’s new assistant head coach on Sunday afternoon.

The 55-year-old moves to the Stadium of Light following the departure of Martin Canning, Alex Neil's assistant, and links up with long-term colleague Mowbray.

Mowbray was confirmed as Sunderland’s new boss on a two-year contract last week and oversaw the Black Cats’ win over Rotherham United in the Championship hours later.

Mark Venus. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Mowbray and Venus spent five years together at Blackburn Rovers.

